Mountain of Fire and Miracle (MFM) Football Club has celebrated club founder Dr. D.K Olukoya following his recent victory in a court case involving his ministry and United Kingdom based Nigerian blogger, Maureen Badejo.

A statement signed by Dan Aibangbe on behalf of MFM Ministries, recalled that Badejo, who operates through an online platform called GIO Tv and several other channels, had used her platforms over a period of months to propagate outright falsehoods, innuendoes and misconceptions against the MFM Ministries, its senior pastors and the persons of the General Overseer, his wife and son.

In awarding judgment, the court condemned the prolonged campaign conducted by Badejo against the football club founder.

Revealing further, the court said Badejo’s campaign is capable of denting Olukoyas’ professional integrity and reputation then ordered her to publish a summary of its judgment across nine of her social media channels for a period of 10 days as a corrective measure to ensure the judgment reached all her viewers.

Meanwhile, his Lagos based club has never stop signing new legs ahead of the forthcoming 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League after finishing 10th in the previous season.

