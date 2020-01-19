Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC wishes to inform the general public, most especially the Clubs in Nigerian Football Leagues about one of its players, Oroyomi Murtala Lawal who is presently AWOL.

The player left the Club on the 15th, January, 2020, a night before our home game against Jigawa Golden Stars without the knowledge nor approval of the club’s management.

MFM FC warn that any Club or agent approaching the player for the purpose of transfer without the Club’s approval will face the risk of a lawsuit, as the Player is contracted to MFM FC.