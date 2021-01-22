By Henry Akubuiro

MFM News Digest is a quarterly publication of MFM (Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry), one of the leading Pentecostal churches in Nigeria. The volume 9 of this magazine is a potpourri of enlightenment, from spiritual dollops to dedicated, life transforming columns.

Edited by Bosun Olouwabusayo, the 78-page magazine contains an opening message by Dr. Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of the church in which he highlights some of the achievements of the church, and, his “GO’s Sermon”, he emphasises on the anointed men of God.

One of the cover stories in the magazine is a detailed interview with Pastor Gbesan Adebambo, the Assistant General Overseer (Administration), on the effects of Covid-19. To remain afloat, he says the church had to device other means of reaching out to the congregation and public.

“The introductions of radio programmes, television programme and the MFM Television during the lockdown and other social media, such as Facebook, YouTube, Snap Chat and Twitter and all online platforms that we were able to utilise without exception, actually helped us a lot, and were able to win massive converts,” he says.

Another cover story is the excitement that trailed the reopening of churches in September after the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and its adoption of Covid-19 protocol. One interesting thing to take away from the reopening, as chronicled in the magazine, is the influx of new members to the Yaba headquarters.

MFM News Digest is a colourful magazine with well-laid out pages. A supplementary feature story on the Prayer City and details of its programmes runs from page 19-21, in addition to the workings of its security apparatus. Pastor Richard Olumayowa speaks on Prayer City as a spiritual university, while the achievements of MTU follows immediately.

Readers will also find interesting pieces on Dr Fayemi, the quintessential scientist who etched MTU on world map; columns such as Virtuous Woman, Church Dedication, Foreign Mission, French Rendezvous, Godly Parenting and Education. This edition also contains Teen Page detailing pathways to prosperity, wealth creation, Health, Youth Pavilion, etcetera. If you doubt the existence of witchcraft owl, read the special report featuring the church main hall guard, Brother Samuel Obiora, and his intriguing encounter.