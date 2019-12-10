TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Daniel Olukoya, will storm Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, to commission and dedicate to God, a 14,000 capacity church auditorium, tagged ‘The Tabernacle of God’.

The auditorium was built and equipped by the South-South 1 Region of the church, Rumuola, in the state capital.

The commissioning and dedication of the church auditorium is part of a three-day programme with the theme: Connecting to the God of Possibilities’, which will hold at the church auditorium on Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15.

A press statement signed by the Principal Regional Overseer, Pastor Lawrence Olasehinde, and the Chairman, Media Committee, Pastor Chinedu Udechukwu, indicated that Olukoya will on arrival on Thursday, commission new church auditoria built in Eleme, Port Harcourt Township and Ozuoba.

The statement further said that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other top religious leaders, will be among the dignitaries that would grace the commissioning ceremony, which will commence by 2:00pm on Friday, December 13.

According to the statement, there would also be a special deliverance and Manna Water service by 7:00am on Saturday, and a special thanksgiving service, which would commence at 7:30am, on Sunday.

The statement further invites the general public to this special programme, which would usher in salvation, healing, restoration, breakthroughs and great deliverance.

“We want to use this opportunity to invite members of the public to be part of the commissioning and dedication on Friday, December 13, at 2pm”, the church said.