By Gilbert Ekezie, Lagos

The maiden edition of the Psalmist Concert organised by the Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM) will hold on Sunday, December 4.

The event which will serve as a platform to launch the albums of about 25 musical talents in the church to the global stage, will take place at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

At the concert, the musical talents are also expected spread hope and comfort to the body of Christ through their special renditions.

General Overseer of MFM D Daniel Olukoya made this known at a conference organised by the MFM in Lagos.

He said that the church is deliberately promoting the artists to impact the world of praise and worship, and ensuring that the youths take part in it.

Olukoya who was represented by the Senior Regional Overseer, Music Worldwide Pastor Samuel Oleyede, said although the MFM has been known as an enigma of prayer and deliverance, the church wants to lift souls through music this time.

According to Olukoya, through the musical concert, the MFM is telling the body of Christ that the church is not just good for prayers and deliverance alone, but also showcases the musical skills God has blessed the ministry with. “We are coming out for the body of Christ to know what we are blessed with in the ministry. To us, music is therapeutic. Meanwhile, Dr Olukoya is known to be a musician and has composed about a hundred songs, now God has brought out another psalmist tagged: “New Song in My Mouth”, an inspiration that paved the way for the 25 artists.”

The MFM Administrator and Chairman of the Praise and Worship Association, Pastor Pius Oragwu said the concert is meant to inspire people and bless souls across the world.

He also explained that the songs are not just to entertain, but to praise God and lift souls. “The songs will also meet the spiritual needs of the people.

Coordinator of the Psalmist, Pastor Paul Winners, says that with the youth restiveness and crime- related activities, the church is leveraging on music to take youths off the streets and reposition destinies in the church.

He also informed that part of the aim of the Psalmist Concert is to help a lot of those who are depressed and lift a lot of souls. “We place a premium on spirituality. Whoever listens to the music will feel God’s presence and its impact”.

Winners explained that the artists are wonderful singers who have devoted a lot of time and made sacrifices towards getting the best in music. “We are inviting the bodies of Christ, people from outside the world will attend the launching. We will all rejoice together and be happy. This is the first time the such magnitude of artistes are coming out for a launch, so the music will lift the souls and inspiration of the listeners, and whoever that listens to it will experience deliverance and breakthrough through the song.”

He said that MFM is well known for good music, and assured that it will continue to maintain the tempo.