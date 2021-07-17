The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MF), one of the foremost Pentecostal missions in Nigeria, has warned its members to desist from making negative statements capable of denting the image of the Christian ministry.

This was made known following an alleged slanderous statement reportedly published by an Austria-based personality, Maureen Badejo. Badejo was accused of publishing a false allegation on her social media handle against one of the ministry’s clerics, Kayode Owoduni Omowanile.

The media unit of the Pastor Daniel Kolawole Olukoya-led ministry, while reacting to the publication, warned its members across the globe against making defamatory statements capable of denting the ministry’s image. The church demanded a public withdrawal of the alleged defamatory publication and an apology from Badejo via same social media channel.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.