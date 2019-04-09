General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has lost his mother, Mama Janet Olukoya, aged 95 years.

Mama Olukoya died peacefully in her sleep in the wee hours of Sunday, 25 years after she lost her husband.

Dr. Olukoya, who officially announced the death of his nonagenarian mother while rounding off the monthly Power Must Change Hands prayer programme of the church, last Saturday, directed the congregation to shout seven hallelujah, before he announced that his mother has gone to be with the Lord.

Mama was said to have been a fervent worshipper at the MFM International Headquarters, Onike-Yaba, Lagos, where she was a prayer warrior and member of the Elders Group.

Her burial programme will be announced later. She is survived by Dr. Olukoya and Mrs. Funmilayo Olowoake, also a member of the MFM, grandchildren and other family members.