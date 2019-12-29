Gilbert Ekezie

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has assured all intending participants of 2020 annual crusade holding at Chosen International Secondary School, Oguta Rd, Mgbidi, Imo State, that they would witness positive change of fortune.

Speaking on the preparations for the crusade, Muoka said the 4-day interdenominational event would usher the participants from all over the world into the New Year, stressing that it would help them to overcome their spiritual, physical and financial challenges in life.

His words: “The future has become so bleak that human efforts could no longer guarantee the expected security. But in the midst of the insecurity, corruption and hopelessness that have pervaded the minds of the people, God inspired the theme to elicit that Nigeria’s social, economic, political and security challenges do not lie on our ability, but on what God has predetermined. What happens to us is the determined recommendation of God being accomplished, because He alone knows the future, plans and the end result.

“It does not matter the circumstances of one’s challenges or how long he has been in that situation or who is behind it, God has set aside the four days to prepare everyone for success in 2020 and beyond.”

“God Almighty will on that day in a dimension never witnessed before, demonstrates His power to deliver people from all afflictions,” he assured.