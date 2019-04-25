Paul Osuyi, Asaba

DELTA State chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Goodluck Ofobruku on Thursday was returned unopposed as chairman of the state council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Ofobruku contested the chairmanship position in 2016 and lost to the late David Ofoeyeno, whose tenure was completed by his vice, Jonathan Jeremeyigbe.

In Thursday’s election conducted in Asaba, the state capital, Jeremeyigbe of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) did not contest, leaving Ofobruku as the consensus candidate of the workers’ body.

Other positions were also returned unopposed with the incumbent secretary of the state NLC, Innocent Ofoyeandi retaining his seat.

In a brief chat with newsmen, Ofobruku promised to give the welfare of workers priority attention during his tenure, even as he added that engagement with the state government had already commenced ensuring the implementation of the N30,000.00 minimum wage that was recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Workers should expect the new wage as soon as possible because as I speak you, we are just waiting for the circular from Abuja, and once we get it, we will just march to the governor,” he said.