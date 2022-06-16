From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The efforts of the Edo State government to make the state a tourism and investment hub has begun to yield fruit, with the scheduled visit of a trade mission from the Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States of America to the state.

The Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon Afishetu Braimoh, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Benin City.

She said the trade mission delegations are expected to be in Benin from June 18 to 19.

Braimoh who said she successfully convinced the 40-man delegation including four Miami Commissioners to include Benin on their itinerary during the tour of four African countries, added that the deal was struck with the County’s officials during her last visit to America where she met with the County’s Director of Protocol and International Affairs for Miami International Airport, Mr Desmond Alufohai.

The commissioner said the theme of this year’s annual mission to four other African countries is “Tourism, Maritime, and Aviation” which is in line with the MEGA agenda of the Obaseki’s administration to make Edo State a tourist destination.

She added that she has set up a high-powered planning committee which includes other commissioners in the Ministries of Tourism, Security; Oil, Gas & Mining; Agriculture with the goal of ensuring that the gains of the trade mission’s one-day visit to the state capital are fully maximized.

She said other areas of possible collaboration on the agenda include maritime services with opportunities to export “Made in Edo” products through Miami International Port.

She said the highlights of the visit will be a courtesy call on the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Earlier, the Manager, Strategic Initiatives of Port Miami, Gerard Philippeaux, assured the Edo state commissioner that Miami Port is opened for business and ready to receive vessels from Africa.

Responding on behalf of the County, Hon Jean Monestime, Commissioner for Miami Dade, District 2 who is leading the mission, thanked Commissioner Braimoh for her visit, stating that, in the history of the County, this was the first time a sitting state commissioner would pay a working visit to the County and at the same time invites the County to reciprocate the gesture.

