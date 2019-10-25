For fast rising gospel singer, Mic-D, starting music was a beautiful experience. Since the early age of nine, he had always loved to serve God because his parents always encouraged him to go to church.

He joined the children’s choir and became a drummer at nine. That was how he started writing his own songs.

“I chose gospel music because of my love for Jesus. All my life, I have been in church and have always aspired to win souls for God. So, my aim is to win souls for God through music. I will say without mincing word that gospel music is my life,” he says confidently.

Opening up on his challenges, he continued: “I had all the support from my parents and siblings; I had some people whom I really looked up to and thought they would encourage me, but they were the ones that discouraged me most. One in particular told me to quit music! Those were very difficult times for me but I didn’t give up, because I knew those challenges were there to take me to the next level.”

Born to Mr and Mrs Wilson Akpovwovwo, Mic-D is the second of six children. He has performed before audiences not just in Nigeria but also across Canada, US and Europe.

Mic-D’s new single, Billionaire, has earned him exceptional credits, as the song has gained massive airplay globally.