Atlanta based Nigerian born Michael O. Sajere (jnr) aka ‘JayVybes’ has announced plans to host “NEVADA BRIDGE EASTER CONCERT” the event will have 2 Nigerian headline artistes, with several supporting artistes and comedians on hand to entertain the crowd.

Jayvybes said arrangements are underway to secure the services of the headline artistes and a host of the other acts who will be performing on the day. The event is scheduled to hold on Easter Monday, April 5th 2021. He told us that they are currently looking at several indoor and outdoor locations to use as venue. He called on vendors and marketers to book for spots in advance to avoid any rush. He promised that a proper timetable and schedule of programs for the event will be unveiled on his Instagram page and the event website or before March 19th. “The proposed headline artistes are still a mystery as we do not want to jeopardize talks with their management” he said. He also told us 2 notable Nollywood celebrities will act as hosts/MC for the event.

JayVybes is an event promoter, movie producer, businessman and philanthropist. He is the Managing/Creative Director of Nevada Bridge Productions and Nevada Music Group (NMG). He said he is already in talks with the appropriate authorities to get approvals and ensure that necessary permits are secured. He also reiterated that all covid safety requirements will be followed.

JayVybes said this event which he hopes will become a yearly event is aimed at showcasing Nigerian musicians and comedians living in the US and Atlanta in particular as well as providing fun events that residents will look out for every year during Easter. Deejays will also be on hand to provide music between breaks by performers. Michael says this first event will be fully funded and promoted by Nevada Bridge Productions, but subsequently they will look for partners and sponsors to make the event bigger and better.