From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, has said that micro-zoning the 2023 governorship slot was the best option for Enugu State.

The elder statesman stated this when the member representing Enugu South/Enugu North Federal Constituency, Ofor Chukwuegbo, visited his Amechi Awkunanaw country home to intimate him of his governorship ambition.

There has been the push for the governorship slot to be zoned Enugu State Senatorial District in line with the rotational arrangement in the state.

But Nwobodo argued that it should further be micro-zoned to Nkanu East, one of the six LGAs that make Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

He took advantage of the legislator’s visit to seek his blessings to restate his preference for an indigene of Nkanu East LGA to become the next governor of the state.

He, however, added that he did not have power to stop any aspirant from contesting the coveted seat.

The lawmaker was said to have pushed that Nwobodo changed his position on micro-zoning of the gubernatorial position within the Enugu East Senatorial District.

Addressing newsmen, Nwobodo said: “I welcome everyone who visits me. As an elderly man, I gave my blessings to him because I have the right to say no. But I told them clearly that I have not changed my position on Nkanu East and I don’t have the intention to reconsider my position on that.

“Ofor is my closest relation and came to talk with me as his father. He, just like any other person, has the right to aspire to any position. All powers belong to God. But I can’t take back my words on Nkanu East. My position is for equity and justice and I will like the rest of the state to give them the opportunity this time to govern the state.”

Director General of Chukwuegbo’s campaign organization, Chiene Chiene, who was part of the Greater Amechi Awkunanaw leaders on the lawmaker’s entourage, described Nwobodo as the father of politics in Enugu.

“We came to seek his blessings and we got that. That’s why we’re leaving happily. He is our brother, our father, a trailblazer and a light bearer, “ he said.