By Perpetua Egesimba, Lagos

Microsoft Africa Development Centre, the premier engineering centre for Microsoft, is set to hold a free virtual event as part of its ADC’s user group series themed, Azure Developers Connect for Developers and Software Engineers in Africa.

The event which would be held virtually on February 24 is targeted at Azure user groups and communities, developers, engineers, working professionals and tech communities in West Africa and Kenya, in a bid to expose them to the many capabilities of Azure, for building next-gen apps and driving global transformation as a developer or software engineer in Africa.

Microsoft Azure is Microsoft’s public cloud computing platform that provides a wide range of cloud services such as computing, analytics, networking, and storage.

Microsoft Azure helps developers and software engineers to develop new applications or even upscale existing applications with its various cloud services.

The public cloud computing platform is flexible and open which makes it globally recognised to developers and software engineers due to its reliability.

Developers and software engineers would enjoy practical sessions with top Azure experts, as well as get insights into existing cloud features, they never knew were in existence.

Speakers at the event will include VP DIR Program Management, Azure Applications, Microsoft, Scott Hunter, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft, Matt Soucoup, Principal Software Engineering Lead Microsoft ADC, Donald Okafor, Software Engineer, Microsoft ADC, Kehinde Ladipo and other Microsoft ADC software Engineers.

The event would also serve as a great way for developers and software engineers to network with other Azure professionals in the field.

Microsoft Africa Development Centre (ADC), represents the company’s first-ever engineering offices in Africa, with locations in Nairobi, Kenya and Lagos, Nigeria. These centres were created by Microsoft to serve as a base for African industry leaders to create local solutions with global scalability as well as provide employment opportunities and further enhance technological innovations in the continent of Africa.

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.