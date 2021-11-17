By Perpetua Egesimba, Lagos

Microsoft Africa Development Center (Microsoft ADC), the engineering centre for Microsoft, is set to kick off its first skill-based user group event on November 18, tagged “Innovate with C#”.

According to the organisers, Innovate with C# is an expert hands-on event for developers, engineers and programmers in Africa who build programmes and applications with C#, which is the most popular among Microsoft’s stack of languages that provides a broad spectrum of components covering business-oriented to system-oriented projects that is commonly used in the building of Website Applications, Windows Applications and Gaming.

Speaking on the Innovate with C# event, Mads Torgersen, Lead Designer of C# Programming Language and Program Manager at Microsoft, expressed excitement, adding that it is time to learn from African Developers.

‘It’s very exciting to see initiatives and events like this being organised to engage the C# Community across West Africa and Kenya. I am thrilled to be speaking about C# 10 at the Innovate with C# event by the Microsoft Africa Development Centre and to learn from the African developer community throughout the event.’

According to Torgersen, the innovate with C# event is aimed at helping C# developers, programmers and advocates broaden their scope with the new update created and interact more with the programming language whilst exposing them to a wider range of opportunities within the ecosystem.

Microsoft Africa Development Center (ADC) represents Microsoft’s first-ever engineering offices in Africa, with locations in Nairobi, Kenya and Lagos, Nigeria. These centres were created by Microsoft to serve as a base for African industry leaders to create local solutions with global scalability as well as provide employment opportunities and further enhance technological innovations in the continent of Africa.

