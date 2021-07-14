By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

Microsoft’s cloud-based business management solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central, has been launched in Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Lebanon.

This is as a result of the company’s dedication to enabling digitalisation across the Middle East and Africa, especially now digital transformation is a necessity for small and medium-sized businesses seeking cost-effective, streamlined systems that will make their transition seamless.

“Dynamics 365 Business Central helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) connect their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions,” explained Maher Al-Khaiyat, regional business applications director for Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets. “Multiple, disconnected systems are now easily combined under one secure, centralised application.”

Using Dynamics 365 Business Central, efficiency is boosted through automated tasks and workflows — all from within familiar Office tools like Outlook, Word, and Excel. “What businesses get,” added Al-Khaiyat.

The application is easy to tailor and extend to meet unique business or industry-specific needs. By putting flexibility at the core of your business, Dynamics 365 Business Central enables you to start quickly, grow at your own pace, and adapt in real time, making it the ideal solution for SMBs.

SMBs account for over 90% of all businesses in Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon, where Dynamics 365 Business Central will launch. SMBs across these markets will be empowered to accelerate the digital transformation of their own business processes using this innovative all-in-one solution.

SMBs can bring people, processes, and data together to manage their business end-to-end, instead of juggling standalone systems that disrupt business flow. With previously disconnected systems now brought together, tasks like connecting workflows across sales and accounting to automatically track cash flow are made effortless.

Dynamics 365 Business Central is easy to integrate with applications like payroll, banking apps, or custom APIs, with the same consistent and secure experience across devices, from laptops to phones, no matter where teams are accessing the application from.

Full Office 365 integration means teams can use familiar tools to work together and connect with colleagues and customers, whether creating professional-looking business documents in Microsoft Word templates, or exporting and updating data in Microsoft Excel.

A centralised, unified overview of your business offered by Dynamics 365 Business Central helps business owners and leaders make smarter, more streamlined decisions that improve productivity.

