Henry Akubuiro

Alhaji Midala Mustapha Umar has been crowned the new Emir of Biu, Borno State. He is the eldest son of the late Emir, Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu.

This was contained in a letter signed by Borno State Governor, Prof. Baba-gana Umara Zulum titled: “The Chiefs (Appointment and Deposi-tion) Law Cap 25 Laws of Borno State, 1994 First Class Emir of Biu Emirate Ap-pointment Order 2020,” establishing the conferment of Alhaji Umar (Midala) as the new Emir of Biu, effective from September 21, 2020.

This was backed up with a turbaning ceremony exe-cuted by Alhaji Ibrahim She-hu Birma, in the presence of the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur Usman.

“The order may be cited as the First Class of Emir Biu Appointment Order, 2020. His Royal Highness Alhaji Mustapha Umar (Mi-dala) is hereby appointed as First Class Emir of Biu to be known and recognised as the ‘Emir of Biu’ compris-ing of Biu, Bayo, Hawul and Kwaya-Kusar Local govern-ment areas with headquar-ters at Biu,” read the letter.

Unlike the scenario in many Nigerian kingdoms, the Biu kingmakers were unanimous in nominating the new leader. The swift transition was made possible with the mourning of the late Emir and the installation of his successor within two weeks without any rancour or acrimony, because all concerned approached issues maturely, and prayed for the continuation of peace, prosperity and development during his reign.

One major problem confronting the emirate, which Biu indigene would like the new emir to address, would likely be using his good office to attract accessible roads to Biu, as virtually all roads leading to emirate are in deplorable conditions.

Midala Mustapha Umar was born on June 20, 1970. He attended Biu Central Primary School from 1975 to 1981, after which he proceeded to Government Community Secondary School, Biu, in 1983, and later completed his secondary education at the Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Waka, Biu, in 1989. Midala Mustapha proceeded to pursue his tertiary education at the College of Administration and Business Studies, Potiskum, from 1995 to 1996.

He started his working career as a Clerical Assistant in the Finance Department, Biu Local Government in 1998. He was later appointed the District Head of the newly created Biu East District in 1999. While serving as District Head, he gained admission into the University of Maiduguri Consultancy Service Unit, where he read Business Education from 2010 to 2015. During his period as District Head, he received a meritorious award of best polio ambassador by the World Health Organisation under the national polio eradication initiative by the Rotary International.

Midala Mustapha Umar attended a four-week training in Egypt on preventing radicalisation and extremism leading to terrorism in Africa, organised by the Cairo Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peace-keeping, and Peace-building. He is happily married to wives and nine children. His hobbies include horse riding, badminton, and basketball.