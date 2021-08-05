From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Unidentified middle-aged woman has reportedly committed suicide ‎at Idokpa Community close to the Benin Bye Pass in Edo State.

The community was said to have been thrown into panic as the lifeless body the woman was found dangling in an uncompleted building on Thursday morning.

It was learnt that the deceased who was not a resident of the Community may have taken her life at night.

Following the incident, members of the Community were said to have trooped to the building to catch a glimpse of the dead woman.

A resident who simply identified himself as Samuel, confirmed that the woman does not reside in the community, adding that many of the residents who saw her corpse could not identify the deceased

This fuelled speculation that the deceased woman might have come from another community.

“We all ran there when the news got to us but no one seems to know the woman or where she came from. Hopefully, the police will help unravel the mystery”, Samuel said.

Another resident who craved anonymity said the incident took many by surprise and wondered what could have led the woman to take her own life, adding “only God knows the true position of things for now”.

It was learnt that the owner of the building where the incident occurred called in the police to evacuate the corpse of the woman to the mortuary.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kontongs, said the police were investigating the matter and would come up with a statement in due course.

