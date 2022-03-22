From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man, Sajor Louis, has been arrested in Asaba, Delta State with assorted substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The suspect was arrested during a raid of a black spot in Camp 74 area of the capital city by Raider Operatives attached to the state police command.

91 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 124 wraps of loud, 50 parcels of SK, some razlers and some bottles of liquid mixed with substance suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrested and recovery in Asaba on Tuesday said investigation was ongoing.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of a 27-year old suspect, Nzubechi Emeka for allegedly stealing an unregistered motorcycle parked along Umuti/Obiaruku road in Abraka.

He said the suspect was trailed to Umunede by operatives of Safe Delta patrol team who earlier embarked on an intensive stop and search.

Edafe stated that the suspect was sighted moving towards Umunede, where he was nabbed, adding that the suspect hails from Imo State