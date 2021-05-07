From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man simply identified as Christian, has allegedly been murdered by a group of friends over allegations that he stole their N3,000.00 and phones.

The incident happened in Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Two persons including Efe Lucky and Ramson Akpojibu have been arrested by the police in connection with the crime.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the development in Asaba on Friday.

Edafe said the suspects had rushed the now deceased to a clinic in Warri where he confirmed dead by medics.

The police spokesman said as soon as he certified dead, the duo with blood stains on their cloths attempted to abscond but were quickly rounded up by detectives who acted swiftly following a distressed call.

He said when the corpse was viewed “and signs of violence were seen on the body of the deceased. Corpse was photographed and deposited at Orerokpe General Hospital mortuary.”

Edafe said when the premises of the two suspects he police arrested the two suspects was searched, “blood stained cutlass, hammer and blood soaked towel were recovered.

“They confessed that they were five in number that beat up the deceased to death over allegation of stealing their N3,000.00 and phones. Effort is on to arrest the three other suspects.”

According to Edafe, operatives also recovered arms from an armed robbery suspect who later died in the hospital as a result of injuries sustained during an encounter with a member of his gang.

He explained that the police had responded to another distressed call from Ijomi village where two armed men had laid siege to a home.

Edafe said operatives chased the suspects into the bush only to discover one Williams Ugbaudu aka Beleke, a notorious criminal writhing in pains as he was fatally shot on his right hand

He said the suspect confessed “that he was shot by one Desmond, his partner in crime.

“He was taken to his house for a search where another locally made barrel gun was recovered with two live cartridges, one expanded cartridge.

“He was rushed to the hospital for treatment butgave up a ghost while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing,” Edafe said.