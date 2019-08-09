Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents of the ever-busy Nnebisi Road, around the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, woke to the rude shock of seeing the lifeless body of a middle-aged dangling on a suspended rope.

The incident happened in one of the private stores opposite the stadium.

The gory sight caused a stir, as residents in the neighbourhood trooped out to catch a glimpse.

Even commercial motorists had to abandon their early-morning services to witness the suicide scene and the dangling body.

The development led to traffic gridlock on the busy Nnebisi Road, until the police came to evacuate the body before the crowd began to disperse.

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death were yet to be established (as at the time of this report) by appropriate authorities.

But some eyewitnesses expressed mixed reactions at the hideous sight, wondering why the deceased chose to commit suicide in another man’s business premises.

Yet, another set of eyewitnesses suspected that the deceased was mentally sick.

They claimed to had earlier seen the victim on their way back from vigil lying on the floor at the same premises.

Moreover, some sources alleged that the victim was murdered, and stage-managed to make the incident appear to be a suicide.