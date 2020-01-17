Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man Wisdom Iroro has been murdered at his residence in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

A source said the deceased was having his bath at about 10pm on Wednesday when gun wielding men invaded his house, and dragged him to a nearby bush where they snuffed life out of him by shooting him at close range.

Another source claimed that he was sitting outside his house, experiencing nature when the assailants came and dragged him to the bush where they shot him despite pleading that he was going to meet their demands.

The deceased was said to be a member of the social media team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the locality.

But sources at the Delta State University town alleged that the murder was not politically motivated, alleging that the deceased might have had some disagreement with suspected internet fraudsters.

The sources claimed that the victim allegedly failed to honour suspected business transaction with the assailants.

Confirming the murder to Daily Sun on phone in Asaba, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, urged the public to discountenance reports in some quarters that the assassination was politically motivated.

Mr. Inuwa, stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was a suspected fraudster who had been in and out of police station.

“You see, people should not be attributing these issues of murder with politics in order not to over heat the polity. The deceased was not murdered because of his membership of any political party. He was a suspected fraudster.

“Even near the bush where the incident took place, people heard him pleading that he would pay before they shot him dead.So people should stop tagging them as politicians and ascribing to them political parties, in which that is not the case.

“This is not the time for politics, but if we begin to shout political assassination, we will be creating unnecessary tension in the polity,” he stated.