From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong to investigate the massive destruction of farmlands in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

No fewer than 45 farmlands belonging to 25 families were destroyed on July 9, 2021, by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Zowrru Village of Ta’agbe in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MBF which expressed worry over the incident called on the state governor to investigate the matter and apprehend perpetrators of the heinous act with the view to serving them with appropriate punishment.

In addition, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr. Isuwa Dogo, who signed the statement

also called on the Plateau State Government to assist farmers with some form of assistance to enable them to attain increased agricultural productivety.