From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, to investigate the destruction of farmlands in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

No fewer than 45 farmlands, belonging to 25 families, were destroyed on July 9, 2021 by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Zowrru village of Ta’agbe in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, yesterday, the MBF, which expressed worry over the incident, called on the state governor to investigate the matter and apprehend perpetrators of the heinous act with the view to serving them with appropriate punishment.

Also, National Publicity Secretary of the group, Isuwa Dogo, who signed the statement, called on the state government to assist farmers to enable them attain increased agricultural productivity.

Dogo said the cutting down of food crops with cutlasses and machetes in 45 Miango farmlands is coming on the trail of similar destruction of farms in some settlements in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

While the MBF is alarmed by this level of deliberate act of wickedness perpetrated against poor farmers, we are quick to call on relevant arms of government and security agencies to save farmers from further destruction of their farmlands to avoid looming hunger.

“This act of destroying food crops in Bassa and Riyom poses great threats to farmers who face the risk of producing less foodstuffs for their survival. If the inevitable prospects of food scarcity is to be tackled, no stone should be left unturned to end this act of wickedness by relevant agencies and the Plateau State government.

“This destruction of crops by these marauding outlaws amidst the raging security challenges facing Nigerians, especially communities in the Middle Belt, does not only foreshadow food insecurity for the nation, but is capable of engendering communal conflicts.”

