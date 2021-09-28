From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has condemned the position of the Northern Governors’ Forum and traditional rulers who are opposed to power rotation in 2023, saying it will be in the best interest of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to hand over power to a president from the Middle belt or a southerner.

The Northern Governors’ Forum and traditional rulers of the region had on Monday jointly declared their opposition to power rotation on account of the fact that the Nigerian constitution does not provide for it.

But responding to this position, the Middle Belt Forum called on the president to conduct a transparent election that would either usher in a presidency to be headed by a Middle Belter or a southerner as ‘anything short of that is unacceptable to the Middle Belt peoples.’

In a statement by its National President, Dr Pogu Bitrus, the MBF said that ‘resorting to the constitutional provisions as basis for rejecting power shift, the Northern Governors and traditional rulers are simply being clever by half as they are only attempting to hide behind a finger.’

The group explained that the reason behind the zoning arrangement that emphasised the need for power rotation between the North and South is to avail all zones a sense of belonging in providing leadership in the country.

The statement reads in part:

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.