From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called for the immediate review of the nation’s top military command structure to tackle the insecurity wrecking the nation.

The forum expressed shock at the brutal attacks on parts of Plateau and Benue states that claimed the lives of 48 persons, including women and children, on Tuesday.

In a statement on Friday, the MBF said coming after a series of threats issued by some Islamic clerics over the killing of the 25 travellers in Jos penultimate Saturday, these attacks seemed to have reinforced the fact that there is a coordinated plot to turn communities into killing fields.

The statement signed by the National President of the group, Dr. Pogu Bitrus further said it found the planned review of 368 grazing reserves in 25 states as approved by President Buhari a deliberate attempt to awaken the monster of ethnic animosity that could end up turning our communities into rivers of mass slaughter.

He called on state governors to commence, without delay, the creation of ranches in collaboration with communities so as to avoid a situation where foreign herdsmen are settled to further unleash destruction on vulnerable communities.

The statement noted: “as the umbrella organisation of ethnic nationalities in the Middle Belt, the MBF is poised to continue resisting any attempt to rob our people of their ancestral lands.”