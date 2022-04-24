From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Youth Forum (MBYF) has called on the people of the region to rise and defend themselves against those vampires called killer herdsmen.

The call which is contained in a statement signed by its National Leader, Comrade Aluh Moses Odeh and eight others, demanded the federal government to put a complete stop to the continuous acquisition of ancestral lands in the guise of RUGA, cattle colony and others.

“We have looked into the political situation and continuous insecurity that has bedeviled the Middle Belt Region and other parts of the country with heavy heart of lost hope that the once united and great nation like Nigeria has been brought to her knees.”

The group lamented that insecurity has rendered Nigerians and the Middle Belt people who escaped death to become homeless, jobless with increasing number of persons running from their ancestral homes and taking refuge in internally displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

The group further regretted that, “as a result, our people can no longer go to their farms for food production,” stressing that the development had resulted in high cost of foodstuffs.

“We commend All Progressive Congress (APC) for taking power o the South and call on People Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties to equally zone the power to the South in 2023.

“We call on all political parties in the Middle Belt States of Adamawa, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, to equally zone power to Districts or Zones that have not tasted power in the spirit of equity justices and fairness.”

While vowing to support and vote for only pro middle belt aspirants in the forth coming elections, the group also enjoined all those who will emerge as governors in their respective states of the Middle Belt Region to ensure the take off of Middle Belt Governors Forum (MBGF) after their inauguration on 29th May 2023 God willing.

“We equally want to call on all our political leaders in the Middle Belt Region that the position of Middle Belt Youth led by All Middle Belt Youth Forum AMBYF that the Region produce Vice President of Nigeria of in 2023 is sacrosanct and they must work hard to actualize it, we make this demand base on our electoral value or voting strength.

“We call on our Middle Belt Youth, Women and Men to make use of the last phase of the permanent voters registration exercise to obtained their permanent voters cards as this is the only weapon we have to press home our demand,” the statement read in part.