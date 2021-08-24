From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Youths from the middle belt have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other Fulani socio-cultural groups who have claimed responsibility for ongoing killings and destruction of communities across the country.

The youths, under the platform of Forum of Presidents of Youth Organisations in the Middle Belt, also called on the Federal Government to proscribe all militant Fulani groups as was done in the case of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), given that the Global Terrorism Index has repeatedly ranked Fulani militia as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world.

This was contained in a communique issued by the youth group in Abuja, at the end of it’s conference, where it lamented that the Middle Belt region has been badly treated in the past six years in the area of appointments at the federal level.

The youths after a review of the security challenges in the region, criticised Plateau State governor, Simon Lanlong as the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum for his inability to coordinate his colleagues to bring insecurity in the region to an end.

The communique was jointly signed by the President, Benue Youth Forum and coordinator of the conference, Terrence Kuanum, and Daniel Bichi, Secretary and president Youth Wing Gombe South Peoples Assembly.

The youths however commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for championing the cause of equity, fairness and justice and remaining the leading voice for the voiceless in the country.

They encouraged Ortom to remain steadfast and not be discouraged by the campaign of blackmail launched against him and his administration by enemies of peace.

The group urged the Federal Government to increase the funding and equipping of security agencies, and to recruit additional police personnel and improve on their training to enable them confront criminals.

It also called on the President to uphold his oath of office as President of all Nigerians and to lead in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria saying “he must be seen to be the President ‘for everybody and for nobody.”

It also appealed to President Buhari to respect the Federal Character Principle in appointments into key positions and siting of projects.