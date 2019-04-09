The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has warned Nigerians of the booming organ harvest in parts of the Middle East, and has urged them to beware of fake foreign travel agencies.

In a statement signed by the National Protocol Officer, IOM-Nigeria, Mr. Ikechukwu Attah, the agency said: “Beware of fake foreign agencies that promise work abroad.

“They process your papers, pay for your tickets and then, take you abroad in pretence that they want to get you a job there.

“Instead, they end up killing their victims and harvesting all the valuable body parts.

“A lot of people were offered jobs in the Middle East but, up to now, their family members cannot trace their whereabouts,” Attah said.

He said the body parts’ black market is now booming in parts of the Middle East, and advised prospective migrants to always go through proper channels to avoid falling victim.

He added: “The body parts’ black market business is booming in Middle East.

“One kidney now costs $262,000, heart costs $119,000 and liver costs $157,000. Let our children and grandchildren be aware of these evil devices.”