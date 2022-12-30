From Fred Itua, Abuja

Middlebelt Youths, have said the Department of Security Services (DSS) failed attempt to charge the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele of terrorism allegations, is a bad way to reward him for the intervention programs North.

The group in a statement by its leader Comrade Meliga, said that the institution’s interventions in several sectors saved the Nigerian economy in the last six years.

The group said the apex bank governor’s Interventions revolutionised the North especially the agricultural sector.

According to the group, the CBN although not directly involved in the country’s security activities, the Bank, under its current governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been at the forefront of the significant amount of resources so far expended to push back violent extremism and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria.

The group further said the recent policies on Naira redesign and cash withdrawal limit is another innovative way to stem kidnapping and banditry, so it’s saddening that despite all these efforts the DSS, agency created to protect the interest of the citizens is rather framing hardworking citizens for terrorism and letting the real terrorists walk freely.

The statement read: “What DSS recently planned to do to the CBN Governor is shameful. Mr. Emefiele a man of many Interventions, singled out the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), which revolutionized agricultural practice in the country. Under the ABP, small-holder farmers who hitherto could not approach commercial banks for loans, now readily receive facilities in the forms of inputs like seedlings, fertilizer and herbicides.