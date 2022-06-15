Three English Football League clubs are reportedly plotting summer moves for highly-rated West Ham central defender, Ajibola Alese.
Football League World says several clubs are showing interest in the Anglo-Nigerian youngster including Championship duo Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, plus League One outfit, MK Dons.
West Ham manager, David Moyes will have to make a decision on the future of Alese in the coming weeks, whether to keep him in the squad or loan him out for at least half the season, but a permanent departure is unlikely to be on the cards.
The Hammers are competing on four fronts next season – Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa Conference League – and will need a large squad for a busy season.
Boro, Cardiff City and MK Dons are monitoring the situation of Alese ahead of a potential move for the 21-year-old.
Alese spent last season on the periphery of West Ham’s first team, making the matchday squad 24 times in all competitions but his only appearance was in a Europa League dead rubber clash against Dinamo Zagreb in December.
He previously enjoyed loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United to get a taste of first team football.
Leave a Reply