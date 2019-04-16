Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ Captain, John Mikel Obi seems to be enjoying his stay with the English Championship side, Middleborough since he switched from the Chinese Super League.

Apart from churning out good performance for the club, he had being the stand in captain for the team, as the original captain, George Friend is out injured.

The team on Saturday hailed the former Chelsea’s midfielder, after he led them to a 1-0 victory over a promotion chasing Hull City.

“Two games with the armband and two wins for Mikel John Obi” the club stated.

Mikel on his part urged the team striker to always keep calm anytime they are playing especially at home.

“There is nerves,” admitted the former Chelsea midfielder. “Fans want to see…. it’s not normal that you play football games without making a mistake.

“It’s normal to make mistakes. We have to accept it, they don’t want to see us give the ball away. But we can’t play a game without giving the ball away as a team. It happens.

“That’s why we know we can’t get upset with the fans. They have their opinion. We want to play well and want to score goals.

“If you look at the way we play, we try to play the ball. That’s important. It’s the right way to play, but doing that you will make mistakes.

“We have to keep doing what we’re doing, creating chances and if we take those we will win games.

Mikel added: “I wouldn’t say to the fans to come and not criticise. They have their opinion, if they want to scream that’s fine. But we as players shouldn’t let it affect us, we have to keep doing it and playing.

“We are creating lots of chances, if we take them, we’ll win two or three nil every game. There are nerves, but we are professionals and we have to deal with it,” he concluded.