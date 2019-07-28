The first episode of the Pidgin English dubbing competition, ‘Voice to Fame’ featuring Nollywood top acts like Mide Martins, Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2Pac, Nkechi Blessing and others will today hit the pay TV network, StarTimes. This is in partnership with short video sharing platform, VSKIT.

The show will see eight contestants competing against celebrities for a chance to win a grand prize of N2 million. Also, it will feature the re-enactment of classic movies, plays, rap battles and lip-sync taken from clips of movies and TV shows, with a focus on vocal delivery and demonstrative facial expressions.

Inspired by the dual notions of dubbing and acting, Voice to Fame will connect with Nigerian audiences and seek to deliver a wonderful audio-visual feast with the most expressive voices and creative acting.

“The show is a combination of dubbing and acting where all stars will compete by using their voices to tackle challenging lines and dub new life into classic films and television clips,” a statement from StarTimes reads. “Our subscribers will understand and enjoy the power of great performance. The competition will also be open to viewers on StarTimes ON.”

The 13-episode programme will air from 7:30pm to 8pm on Orisun, ST Yoruba and Area 10 with a late broadcast at 9pm on ST Dadinkowa.