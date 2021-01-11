From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A midnight fire incident, that occurred at Rijar Zaki village in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, has left at least three people dead.

Daily Sun gathered that the midnight tragedy happened at about 3: 00 am Monday while the occupants of the affected ground- floor residence were deep at sleep.

Witnesses, who spoke to Daily Sun, said that household items building were equally destroyed by the tragic blaze.

The actual cause of the fire has not been established as at press time, but it was gathered that the victims were initially rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, where the victims were confirmed dead by doctors.

When he was contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed Ibrahim, said investigation into the inferno was still on – going, even as he again implored the members of the public to exercise utmost care and caution in dealing with fire related items, especially during this period of harmattan.

He recalled that they, last night, received a distress call from one Hassan Ahmad Muhammad who alerted them to the outbreak of fire in the stated area adding that his men arrived the scene at exactly 3.22 am and put off the fire soon after.

Meanwhile, 134 persons lost their lives to different incidents of fire outbreaks in the state in year 2020 .

The Service, through its Public Relations Officer, said also that 786 fire incidents were recorded in the state last year adding that these incidents led to the destruction of properties estimated at N634,653,000.

Giving a breakdown of the annual fire and rescue statistics in the year gone by, the Service held that they received a total of 786 fire calls and 693 rescue calls in the state last year.

He however said that they saved a total of 1077 lives as well as properties worth 2,561, 706,830 in the state from destruction by fire last year.