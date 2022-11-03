From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by fire in Osogbo, Osun State, on Thursday.

The fire razed a company, an Artdeco building and a storey building where mattresses were stored.

It was gathered that the fire started where the mattresses were stored around 2am and razed two buildings at Alekuwodo Area, Osogbo.

An eyewitness simply identified as Abidemi, told The Sun, “my sister is living on one of the floors of the house, one of her children went to urinate and discovered a fire in the house. My sister called me because I am living around Oke-fia.”

An official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abioye Toyin, said findings showed that the fire was caused by an electric spark.

She said, “I got a call from headquarters that there is a fire outbreak around 2am. Immediately, I call some of my men, we rushed down to this place. On getting there, we have men of the Federal Fire Service and Osun State Fire Service on the ground to put out the fire. We supported them to ensure that the fire does not go out of control.

“Although it was a serious fire there was no casualty. Quantifying the loss will run to hundreds of millions.

“Findings so far revealed that there was an electric spark which the little fire from it landed on foam and from there it engulfed the two buildings,” he added.

As of 10am, efforts were still on to quench the fire.