Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A midnight downpour of Wednesday has wreaked untold havoc on a section of Ado Ekiti capital city and cut off certain part of the metropolis from the main city.

Some areas that were affected included Ureje area , along Polytechnic road and other adjoining communities like Boom Town, Eminrin and Ijelu village , fondly called Aba Oyinbo by commuters.

The heavy downpour began around 8pm on Tuesday and fell throughout the night until the dawn of Wednesday.

A resident of the area, Mr Idowu Adaramoye, said the bridge on Ado-Ijan-Ikare road , which also linked the capital city to the Federal Polytechnic region was overran by flood around 1am and lasted till 6am.

He said commuters traveling along that route between that six hours had to packed their vehicles at the nearby filling stations and waited until it subsided.

The source said the flood also surged into a church and about five houses located within the vicinity of Ureje Bridge .

“Nobody could cross that bridge to the Polytechnic side or go into Ado Ekiti city. Most of the residents had to wake up and caught a glimpse of the ravaging fast moving water”.

Also, residents of the Boom Town, Eminrin , had to to stay indoors till 12 noon before they could cross Ureje stream that devastated their environment.

The Chairman of the community, Mr. Oladimeji, appealed to government to dredge the stream to lower the water to prevent recurrence of this flooding.

“This Ureje stream was dredged about three years ago, but the job was not well done and the effect is what we are feeling today.

“About four houses could have been destroyed but for communal efforts made to ensure that we concrete the same inner Ureje bridge that linked us with Oke Ila region.

“There was need for government to do more thorough job to dredge to reduce the water level”

Residents of Ikere Ekiti also felt a dose of the devastation as the flood rendered many homeless while property worth millions of Naira was destroyed by flood.

The affected areas innyhr second largest city in Rkiyi are: Kajola Adun Ogbon in Oke Osun, Alade filling Station Area in Odo Oja.

When journalists, who visited the area observed that many houses ,livestock gardens and cars.