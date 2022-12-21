From Sola Ojo, Kaduna
11 residents of several communities in Gwagwaje area of Zaria local government area of Kaduna State have reportedly lost their lives to a midnight power surge.
A media source quoted the Zaria area Officer of the Kaduna State Fire Service, Malam Umar Muhammad to have confirmed the fatality figure in Zaria on Wednesday.
According to Umar, the incident occurred around 1.00 am on Wednesday and one house was razed, some business premises were destroyed while the survivors were receiving medical attention in various hospitals.
Head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi in a statement expressed sadness over the unfortunate development.
According to him, the preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred as a result of high-tension line snap on the low-tension line which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.
He added to minimise the damage, the source feeder was immediately opened in an emergency to avoid further damages.
“Kaduna Electric is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at about 0142hrs today, affecting customers on our Police Barracks Distribution Transformer in Gwargwaje, Zaria.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the accident was as a result of a high tension line snap onto the low tension line which resulted in voltage supply outside limits.
“The source feeder was immediately opened on emergency to avoid further damage.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and communicate the facts of this regrettable incident.
“We express our deepest sympathies to families who have encountered losses as a result of this accident.
“We are grateful to His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau, for his support to all in managing the effects of the accident”, he said.
