From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

11 residents of several communities in Gwagwaje area of Zaria local government area of Kaduna State have reportedly lost their lives to a midnight power surge.

A media source quoted the Zaria area Officer of the Kaduna State Fire Service, Malam Umar Muhammad to have confirmed the fatality figure in Zaria on Wednesday.

According to Umar, the incident occurred around 1.00 am on Wednesday and one house was razed, some business premises were destroyed while the survivors were receiving medical attention in various hospitals.