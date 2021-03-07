From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

In a surprise visot, Borno State govrnor, Babagana Zulum stormed at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri midnight where he discovered 650 non existing households.

Daily Sun learnt that the governor decided to visit Mohammed Goni College of Islamic Legal Studies IDPs camp located at the heart of Maiduguri Saturday midnight, following an intelligence report of fake IDPs at the camp.

“Zulum immediately sealed entrance and supervise a headcount to identify actual IDPs, in order to put a stop to rampant cases of dubious residents pretending to be displaced, who spend day times at IDP camps to share food meant for IDPs, and towards the night, they return to their homes to sleep, with some of benefiting from other means through which the state distributes food to vulnerable non IDPs in communities,” a statement by his spokesman Isa Gusau said.

He said the governor’s visit which stated midnight lasted till about 1am. He said the governor disclosed 650 of the 1000 households on the humanitarian lists, were not available at the camp. This mean the some individual non IDPs only come to camp to collect food ration for 650 households and retuned to their house within the city.

Household in humanitarian rating consists of a family of about six persons.

The governor was accompanied by the camp an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMAp, Air Commodore Abdullahi.