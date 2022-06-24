Dancehall star, Chinyere Oboh popularly known as Lady Sege, is back with a bang.

After Too Much Money, her hit track that went viral, she took time off music due to some personal reasons. But now, she’s back and set to hit the ground running.

Formerly known as Chinyere Cicilian Ikpedia, Lady Sege said her return to the music scene could be attributed to one of her fans, a beautician from Edo State whom she met while attending a programme in Lagos.

According to the musician, the fan had asked when she’s releasing her next album. “The fan asked me when I’d be releasing my next album and I replied ‘soon’. This humble request from the lady set me thinking, and I decided to record a new album immediately after my third child dedication at Comfort Hotel, Olodi Apapa, Lagos one Sunday,” she narrated.

Taking a cue from her success, Lady Sege, who is married to popular music producer and founder of Ajegunle beats, John Oboh aka Mighty Mouse, has advised Nigerian female singers to always have ‘plan B’ so that when music is not bringing money, they can still survive.

She further counseled: “Like me, female musicians must ensure they marry someone who loves music, and also try to have children early so that they can start reaping the sweats of their labour when they are still young.”