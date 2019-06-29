Kenya coach, Sebastien Migne has revealed the decision to play John Avire against Tanzania at the Africa Cup of Nations match was derived from his mentor, Claude Le Roy.

The French coach was forced to bring in the Sofapaka striker with Kenya trailing 2-1 against their East African neighbours, and the team went on to win 3-2 with striker Michael Olunga grabbing a brace.

However, what caught the eye of coach Migne is the performance of the 22-year-old Avire, who replaced Gor Mahia midfielder, Francis Kahata, and went on to produce a superb show for the Kenyan side.

“I saw him before the game, my mentor, Claude Le Roy, he was there, and I saw when I was with him that he tried to play the game, try to win, not to be on the back foot, I can accept to lose, but, at least, to play,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

“I learned with him after nine years, not to be afraid to put young players on the field. So many times some coaches are afraid of that, but when you are a talented player, even young players, you can miss some experience, but if you have a talent and the belief, you can bring something for the team, and, today, we proved that.”