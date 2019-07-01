The International Organization for Migration says more than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between 2014 and 2018, with most fatalities occurring on the deadly Mediterranean Sea crossing from North Africa to Europe.

The United Nations migration agency said its global figures underestimate the true nature and extent of the problem as many migrant deaths are never reported and many bodies are never recovered.

Nevertheless, researchers say the statistics paint a very grim picture of the perils awaiting the hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants risking their lives in search of protection or a better life.

The report shows nearly 18,000 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean between 2014 and 2018. It says the remains of almost two thirds of those victims have not been found.

IOM spokesman, Joel Millman said Rohingya refugees comprise the vast majority of the 2,200 deaths recorded in South-East Asia and most of the 288 deaths recorded in South Asia since 2014 were of Afghan migrants.

“Despite the conflict in Yemen, people continue to attempt the sea crossing from the Horn of Africa across the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

At least 125 people drowned off the shores of Yemen in 2018, compared with 53 in 2017.

An increasing number of deaths on the United States: Mexico border have been recorded each year since 2014, with the total we have over the five years is 1,907,” he said.