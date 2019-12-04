Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said the migrant e-registration introduced by the Federal Government will checkmate cross border crime and smuggling of fake goods into the country.

He explained that Plateau has the history of harboring the highest concentration of foreigners in the country due to natural gift of clement weather, hospitable people, economic opportunities and many tourist attractions

Lalong disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos at the official Flag-off of Registration of migrants and commissioning of the e-Registration Centre, held at the Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Jos, Plateau State.

“The importance of this exercise for national security cannot be over-emphasized considering the challenges we face today with cross-border crime, smuggling and general criminality.

“As a State that has suffered from crises in the recent past, we fully appreciate this exercise and support it because it will help us strengthen the security of our State and the nation at large. As a matter of fact, we consider this exercise long overdue.”

He said the registration exercise will provide reliable data for planning and other engagements of the State which relate to migrants.

“I have been informed that all non-citizens of Nigeria who have attained the age of eighteen (18) years and resident in Nigeria or visitors who intend to stay in Nigeria for a period exceeding 90 days are mandated to enroll in this registration.

“It has also been explained that people who are either Employed Migrants, Migrant Students, Self Employed Migrants, Migrant Spouses of Nigerians, or Migrant Dependents are expected to be captured during this exercise.” Lalong called on all migrants in Plateau to comply with the registration exercise so as to continue to enjoy their peaceful stay in the state.

He appealed to the Comptroller and his staff to ensure that no officer takes advantage of the exercise for money making or other corrupt tendencies.