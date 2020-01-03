A 10-year-old Palestinian boy has been found hidden inside a shopping trolley being pulled by a couple trying to get to Spain from Morocco.

The child was covered by bags of fruit and vegetables before he was discovered by police. He was found at the Beni-Enzar border crossing in the Spanish autonomous city of Melilla on the northwest coast of Africa on 31 December.

It is understood the boy’s mother, who was found living at a temporary shelter for migrants, had paid for him to be taken to Europe, but it is not known if he had family waiting for him on the other side.

The couple were arrested and the child taken to be with his mum. Morocco has become a major gateway into Europe for migrants. In January of last year, Spanish border guards discovered two migrants hidden inside mattresses strapped to the roof of a car at a checkpoint on the frontier with Morocco.