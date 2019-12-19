Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has raised the alarm over incessant migration of Nigerian professionals to other countries in search of greener pastures, stressing that they are developing those countries against theirs.

Government added that they fail to project the country’s rich heritage to their host communities.

National Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Basheer Garba Mohammed, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, warned against irregular migration of Nigerians, saying it should stop because of the risk of being kidnapped or die at the Mediterranean.

“Each year we loose our young professionals through both irregular and regular Migration to other countries where life has been sold as more prosperous than home. Ironically, several migrants upon exiting Nigeria had never stepped into their States of international departure before traveling to their destinations abroad

“We have realized that our problem is not with migration to foreign countries but with ourselves not taking the lead to sell the richness of every region of our country as a first priority. We are rich in oil, in agriculture, and most importantly, we are blessed with an extremely skilled workforce of young professionals,” he said.