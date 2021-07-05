By Moses Akaigwe

Some of the spectacles that will continue to linger in the memories of many a visitor to the 15th Lagos Motor Fair took place in the stand where Mikano International (Motors Division), ensured a grand debut for the new Geely Coolray and the slightly older sister, Emgrand7 sedan.

The exhibition which opened on Monday, June 28, in Victoria Island, ended on Saturday, July 3.

Also making its first public appearance at the post-lockdown auto exhibition was ZNA Rich 6 pick-up truck series, marking Mikano Motors’ entry into the light commercial vehicle segment.

It was the first motor exhibition Mikano International, a front-running solutions provider in Nigeria for almost three decades, was attending since storming thecountry’s auto scene in January 2021, with the launch of Geely Nigeria. The diversification into the auto sector is the product of a strategic partnership between Mikano International and Geely Auto Group.

Predictably, one of the high-profile industry stakeholders attracted to the Geely and ZNA Rich vehicles assembled locally by Mikano at its plant on the outskirts of Lagos, was the Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, who commended the auto maker for investing in the industry.

As the newest auto plant behind the fastest growing brands, Mikano Motors not only enlivened the stand with visitors always moving around the vehicles on display; It also demonstrated the readiness to leverage on its towering reputation and wealth of experience as a power solutions provider, to drive Geely and ZNA to the fore-front of the auto market.

Receiving the NADDC helmsman at the stand, Mikano Motors Marketing Manager, Karima Okunola, remarked that Geely’s ethos is ‘Making refined cars for everyone, even as she described the brand as “the perfect meeting point for high quality autos with the latest technological, best in class features at affordable price points.”

She added that a similar principle goes for ZNA Rich 6 range of pickup series that delivers luxurious, durable, rugged, yet affordable light-duty trucks.

Ms. Okunola assured that ownership of the vehicles comes with attractive benefits from Geely Nigeria, including 5-year/150,000km best in country warranty, financing options via partner banks, and guaranteed re-sale value via trade-in options.

The Mikano Motors Marketing Manager listed added value proposition as Mikano International’s nationwide reach and readily available parts, combined with world class after-sales service, “all backed with Mikano International’s dependable warranty, to ensure that all Geely Nigeria customers are assured of total peace of mind with the purchase of a Geely vehicle.”

Visitors to the stand were informed that Geely’s parent company, Geely Holdings, owners of Volvo Autos (since 2010), are also the largest shareholders at Daimler A. G (the parent company for Mercedes Benz), as well as owning LEVC, the manufacturers of the iconic London black cabs.

Visitors to the stand were informed that the benefits of these relationships and investments are brought to bear on the quality and performance of Geely vehicles.

It was also learnt that Geely’s international reputation is built on extensive research and development that has influenced the quality, safety, reliability and level of technology that the Geely brand embodies.

