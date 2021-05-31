By Omodele Adigun and Steve Agbota

Mikano International; exclusive partner of Geely Autos in Nigeria, has launched a new high-tech and sporty compact Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) model, known as ‘Geely Coolray.’

The CoolRay today becomes the coolest and most tech-filled, best in class crossover SUV on Nigerian roads. Available for the Nigerian market are two trims of CoolRay, namely: CoolRay Dynamic GS and CoolRay Sport + GF.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos at the weekend, Executive Chairman, Mikano Internationa Limited, Mofid Karameh, said: “Our journey into the auto industry with the Mikano Motors sub-division that Geely Nigeria comes under; our steps into the Automobile have led us to building a world-class assembly plant in our ultra- modern complex fondly referred to as Karameh City.

“Our Geely models are currently being assembled here, adhering strictly to global industry standards with the best qualified professionals on board.”

According to him, the Geely partnership was cemented in 2019, a result of the recognition of two brands with expansion and provision of quality products, after sales services and customer satisfaction as key goals.

He said that “just like Mikano, Geely Autos had grown over the years and registered huge accomplishments, Mikano is proud to be partnered with them to bring hi- tech and innovative autos to the Nigerian market.

“Geely Nigeria offers the best value proposition with all our premium cars.”