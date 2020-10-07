Mikano International Limited has signed a partnership with Geely Automobile International Corporation as its strategic and exclusive partner in Nigeria.

“We are thus proud to introduce GEELY – globally trusted cars, assembled in Nigeria at Mikano Motors Assembly Plant. This validated local assembly structure, assures clients on the vast availability of spare parts,” the company said in a statement.

Mikano has allocated for Geely two modern Warehouses of approximate area of 7,500sqm each – and is located in Karameh Industrial City facility along Ibadan Expressway, Isheri-lfo Local Government, Ogun State.

“For more than 27 years, Mikano has been providing premium quality products to the Nigeria market, by building global strategic alliances with the world’s largest manufacturers.” Its partnership with GEELY, is yet an important step towards extending this role of delivering premium quality products and services to the Automotive Sector. Geely is currently the owner of Volvo Car Group, and the biggest shareholder of Daimler AG (group to which Mercedes Benz belongs), which allowed it to acquire the highest global and future technologies in the automotive industry. Its sales exceeded 2.1 million cars, placing it among the world’s top car manufacturers.

Over the past 10 years Geely invested more than $14 billion in R&D and will invest more for the next five years for use in research and development, in a commitment to providing the highest level of modern technologies in its industry and has recorded notable growth indexes. Highlights of Geely’s growth shows that it owns 100 per cent of Volvo Car Group; owns 9.69 per cent of Daimler AG – Group to which Mercedes Benz belongs (becoming the largest shareholder).