The dream of teeming Nigerians for durable, reliable, pro-Nigerian automobiles that deliver great value; affordability and superior quality, received a nudge from Mikano International the exclusive partners of global leading automaker, Geely. With almost 30 years of industrial and developmental impressions in Nigeria, Mikano International has established itself as a leading service provider in many aspects including, power generation, steel fabrication, electrical & lighting solutions, heavy construction equipment & forklifts and general civil works. In 2018, as a matter of necessity, Mikano International diversified into the auto industry to meet the yearnings and aspirations of millions nationwide, who desire reliable and cost-effective automobiles fit for work and play; while keeping an eye on global best standards.

Founded in 1997, the Geely Auto Group has a truly global outlook and is committed to building and “redefining cars that everyone can afford”. Geely currently owns the Volvo Car Group, and is the biggest shareholder of Daimler AG group (to which Mercedes Benz belongs). The Geely Group also wholly owns LEVC (makers of the famous London electric black cabs), a 50per cent stake in LYNC and Company, 51per cent stake in Lotus brand of racing cars, as well as several other global brands. These collaborations have allowed Geely Autos the acquisition of some of the highest global and future technologies in the automotive industry.