Steve Agbota

As part of its diversification agenda, Mikano International Limited said it has concluded plans to venture into automobile manufacturing by producing Made in Nigeria cars .

Its Deputy CEO, Lokman Jouni, disclosed this Thursday in Lagos during the grand finale of its promo, MIKANO 2018 mega sales raffle draw, aimed at rewarding its lucky customers.

According to him, “Mikano is committed to enhancing and improving its business. We are part of the Nigerian economy and we believe in made in Nigeria. We are progressing and improving our business to produce made in Nigeria.

“We first start with generator and we are venturing into automobile in Nigeria. We begin to set up our five star assembly plant along Ibadan expressway. The government is very supportive in terms of local production and local content. We are getting certificate along as we requested as far as we need it,” he added.

Speaking on the promo, he said that every year, Mikano is committed to celebrating a new year and everybody in Nigeria by offering a special promo and special gifts during November, December and January.

He said the promo, which was part of the company’s 25th anniversary , commenced in 2018 with the company rewarding customers with consolation prizes of 43 inches TV sets, five laptops, five pieces of N250, 000 Mikano vouchers, five pieces of Coolinks 5X ASTA satellite internet with one year subscription each and with the star prize of 50KVA Mikano YORC generator.

He said: “This year, Mikano chose to celebrate its valued customers by providing them with the best customer service experience. This translated into organising raffle draw to make the day for hundreds of customers as well as providing tangible source of joy for few lucky ones. These are gesture of appreciation to its customers for being loyal to the brand.”

“We have been over 26 year in the Nigerian market. We are committed to excellent service for all our partners and consumers. We are not only a supplier; we are a partner and a service provider in Nigeria. So we have been doing this for the past 26 years. Last year, was the first year, we did a draw and winners emerged for everybody to see. We promised and we fulfilled our promise and we are willing to do it next year again and again. We have been blessed in Nigeria, the economy is good and business is okay.”