History was made recently in the auto sector when the exclusive partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, Mikano International Limited, hosted notable guests at the launch of new Geely flagship models – the Emgrand 7, and the X7-Sport – which are now assembled in Nigeria..

The January 2 grand premiere of the Emgrand 7, a sedan, and the X7-Sport, an SUV, was considered remarkable, because it was the first time Geely-badged vehicles assembled locally in response to the Federal Government’s automotive policy, would be unveiled to Nigerians.

The event which took place at the Zorya Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by dignitaries from across the nation; under the auspices of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

In his opening speech, the Chairman and CEO of Mikano International Limited, Mr. Mofid Karameh, specially welcomed the minister, and gave an insight the partnering with Geely, saying: “It took us 10 years to make up our mind on which company to bring into Nigeria. So, we can be sure to deliver the best to our esteemed customers.”

In his remarks, the minister commended Mikano on its passion for investments in Nigeria, while encouraging more investors to emulate the company in this regard.

In a slide presentation on the Mikano-Geely partnership, the general manager (Operations), Mr. Kamal Karameh, announced that Mikano officially signed the partnership with Geely in 2019, and further elaborated on the global strength of the automaker with some interesting details that excited the guests.

“Geely is one of the world’s top automakers. They are the owner of Volvo Car Group, and the biggest shareholder of Daimler AG (the group to which the Mercedes Benz brand belongs). It’s sales exceeded 2.1 million cars, placing it among the world’s Top car manufacturers.

With more than $14 billion investment over the last 10 years in research and development, and plans to further invest for the next five years, Geely has shown commitment to provide the highest level of modern technologies in its industry which has seen the automaker record remarkable growth indexes.

The growth trajectory covers: Full {100 percent} ownership of Volvo Car Group; About 9.69 percent of Daimler AG Group to which Mercedes Benz belongs (thus becoming the largest shareholder);100 percent of London Taxis; and 100 percent of American Flying Car Company, Terrafugia.

Other Geely investments are 100 percent of Lynk & Co (the prestigious brand from Geely); and 51 percent of Lotus; 49.9 percent of Proton, not forgetting that Geely Holding Group has been ranked on Fortune Global 500 top companies, for nine consecutive years.

Karameh further explained that the Mikano-Geely partnership has infused the Geely global stamp of excellence and the Mikano-type tested power, service and availability, into cars specifically engineered and assembled here in Nigeria for the local market.

The Geely Auto General Manager for Africa Market, Shubin Liu, in his virtual speech, commended the legacy of Mikano International Limited and expressed his confidence in the positive outcome of their partnership with Geely for the Nigeria automobile market.

Also in a short speech, the Mikano Sales Manager {for Geely}, Mr.Ralph Haidar, disclosed that the Geely flagship models – Emgrand 7 and X7-Sport – both come with a comprehensive three-year free insurance, three- year free servicing and five-year warranty.

Haidar disclosed the high-technology endowment of the Geely brand, as well as its functionality derived from Volvo and other acquired auto companies, have imbued the vehicles with impressive USPs {unique selling points}.

Highpoints of the event were the official unveiling of the Geely X7-Sport and the Emgrand 7, and the announcement of the starting price-tags for both models, which the assemblers informed the guests were N8, 700,000 for Emgrand 7, and N13,400,000 for X7 Sport.

Other important guests at the event were: The Director General, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Amb. Ayoola Olukanni; the Managing Director, Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Prince Adedamola Docemo; and the Director General, Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN), who was represented by Mr. Joseph Emoleke.

Former Inspector General Of Police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar; super model, Naomi Campbell; Chief Medical Director, the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Abiodum Otegbayo; popular singer, Davido; and businessman, Ned Nwoko, among many others, also witnessed the launch.

Mikano had last month organised a test-drive for both the Geely Emgrand 7 and the X7-Sport for select members of the motoring press at its plant its expansive assembly complex on the outskirts of Lagos {Karameh city, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway}.